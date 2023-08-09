Tickets are now on sale for the Devon Air Ambulance Charity Golf Day with guest speaker Simon Weston OBE.
It will take place on Friday, October 6, at The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf and Spa.
Teams of four with best two scores to count. 11am Shot gun start.
£600 per team for visitors. £480 per team for members which includes a welcome bacon roll and coffee, 18 holes on the championship course, prizes, a three-course evening meal, wine on the table, a silent auction and charity donation.
Evening tickets cost £100 per person.