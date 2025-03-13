Amateur photographers who have an eye for what makes Devon special are being urged to enter a competition launched by Devon County Show.
Twelve winning entries will be selected to feature in the first ever Devon County Show Calendar.
The competition organisers are looking for images that capture ‘My Devon’. Photographs should incorporate ‘the true essence and spirit of this gloriously rich and diverse county in which we are so fortunate to live’ and clearly convey the photographer’s ‘passion for its distinctive character’.
Shots can be of anything from a picture-perfect Devon cream tea or a skylark soaring over Dartmoor to a snap of your pooch frolicking in the surf at Teignmouth beach.
Two eminent, professional photographers have the task of judging the entries: Russell Sach, a freelance press photographer, who has been creating a wide range of news content, features and portrait images for the national press, contributing to titles such including The Telegraph, The Times and Mail on Sunday; and the Mid Devon Advertiser’s very own Steve Pope, a photojournalist who’s worked the Devon patch for more than 35 years.
As well as having their photograph featured in the 2026 Devon County Show calendar, winners will also receive two VIP passes to Devon County Show on a day of their choice, granting exclusive access to our members’ area. They will also have their entries exhibited in the County Show Crafts & Flowers Marquee, one of the biggest, and most visited marquee on the showground. Each winner will also receive a ‘My Devon’ calendar, as soon as it has been printed.
The deadline for entries is Wednesday 1st April and the twelve winners will be announced on April 22.
Entries should be sent to [email protected] - a maximum of five per person. For further details and information about technical requirements visit https://devoncountyshow.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/.