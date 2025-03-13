As well as having their photograph featured in the 2026 Devon County Show calendar, winners will also receive two VIP passes to Devon County Show on a day of their choice, granting exclusive access to our members’ area. They will also have their entries exhibited in the County Show Crafts & Flowers Marquee, one of the biggest, and most visited marquee on the showground. Each winner will also receive a ‘My Devon’ calendar, as soon as it has been printed.