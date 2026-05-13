A 94-year-old man who has clocked up around 80 visits to the Devon County Show in his lifetime will receive the VIP treatment at this year’s event.
Malcolm Batten remembers first experiencing the show when he was a child, living on a farm in Moretonhampstead. This was probably in 1939 or earlier, as the show was paused during the Second World War and resumed in 1947.
He still has vivid memories of that day: “I just remember being entranced by everything, the towering shire horses, the lowing of the dairy cattle, and the excitement of arriving in a Morris 10 with black and red leather seats. I can still smell them!”
The show became a constant in Malcolm’s life and he has returned every year he possibly could, becoming a part of the event’s living history. Over the years he has always enjoyed seeing the vintage tractors and farm machinery, but also loves viewing displays of the latest agricultural technology.
This year, Malcolm himself - who now lives in Saltash - will be a celebrated vintage feature of the event. He will be introduced to Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh during her visit on Thursday, May 21, and he will be presented with a bespoke cake crafted in the shape of his beloved RAF jeep — a vintage vehicle he painstakingly rebuilt himself, using the skills he learned whilst working in the RAF as a mechanic. He keeps the vehicle in his garage and still enjoys driving it around his yard.
As a final tribute, Malcolm will be taken on a celebratory lap of honour around the main ring in a vintage tractor.
The Devon County Show opens tomorrow (Thursday, May 21) and runs until Saturday, May 23. For more information visit www.devoncountyshow.co.uk
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