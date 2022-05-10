School super proud of its tough Ten Tors teams

KEVICC 10 Tors teams relaxing before the start of the challenge. ( . )

Comradeship shone through the four King Edward VI Community College teams who successfully completed the 60th Ten Tors challenge on Dartmoor at the weekend.

Their trainer, maths teacher Jim Earl, said the school was “very, very proud” of all the students had achieved.

KEVICC 10 Tors: Tackling the 45mile route were Year 12 students (from left to right) Louis Zawadzki, James Cox (captain), Ed Read, Lucas Michael and Sam Wilde. ( . ) ( . )

The school’s two Year 12 teams, who signed up for the 45 mile challenge, and two Year 10 teams, whose sights were set on the 35 mile trek, began training before Christmas, said Jim.

“They have been training in the classroom every Friday after school and we’ve done three overnight walks and two day walks – they walked about 130 miles throughout the training.

KEVICC 10 Tors: Successfully completed the 45-mile route were (from left to right) Year 12 students Archie Mitchell, Henry Rapson, Joss Edwards, Maya Tune, Joe Whittingham (captain) and Rowen Harradine-Cole. ( . ) ( . )

“They really enjoyed it and have gained confidence in knowing that when their brain is telling them “no” and they’re feeling uncomfortable and in pain, it doesn’t mean they can’t go on.

“There has also been a really nice team spirit amongst them, they’ve cemented some friendships and created some good bonds.”

KEVICC 10 Tors: Celebrating a successful 35-mile yomp are (from left to right) Year 10 students Charlotte Lewis, Louis Hobbis, Ruben Guest, Hannah Wintle, Manu Rees-Durham and Jake Sarahs (captain). ( . ) ( . )

Jim, who trained the students alongside former head of science, Dr Stuart Ruffle; school governor Gillian Healey and physics teacher Ed Matson, added: “We are very, very proud of them for everything that they’ve done.

“It was a really hard challenge for them, with the heat making it tricky on the first day.

KEVICC 10 Tors: Year 10 students (from left to right) Nina Chambers, Iona Healey, Oscar Garner, Finn Gale, Zac Bilbrough and Molly Yates (captain) at the end of their 35-mile walk across Dartmoor. ( . ) ( . )