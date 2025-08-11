With the local Santander branch closing, the library is stepping up to host the new Santander Local service.
Drop in every Wednesday from 10am to 5pm to chat with a Community Banker and manage your money, right alongside your usual library visit.
Plympton Library - normally closed on Wednesdays - will now open each week to support the service.
A basic library offer will be available, including book borrowing and returns, free Wi-Fi, and access to public computers and printing.
Santander customers can pop into the library and speak to a Community Banker as part of the new Santander Local service.
Councillor Sally Haydon, Cabinet Member for Libraries at Plymouth City Council, said: “Libraries have always been about access — to knowledge, to support, to opportunity.
“Now, they’re also about access to your bank.
“Thanks to this partnership with Santander, Plympton Library can now open its doors on Wednesdays to offer basic library services alongside community banking.
“It’s a brilliant example of how libraries are evolving to meet the real needs of our communities.
“We’re proud to be part of something that keeps people connected, supported and empowered.”
Santander’s Community Bankers can help with a wide range of services, including:
Updating personal details and marketing preferences, registering for mobile and online banking, managing payments, cards and statements, discussing loans and mortgage repayments, adding or removing someone from your account, handling bereavements and Power of Attorney and much more — all in a friendly, familiar space
Thanks to this new partnership, Plympton Library will open each Wednesday offering a basic library service.
Visitors will be able to borrow and return books, use free Wi-Fi, and access public computers and printing.
Whether you’re sorting your finances, picking up your next great read or logging on for work or study, Plympton Library can help.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.