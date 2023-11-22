Members and friends of Dartmouth Amateur Rowing Club were present on Sunday for the Christening of a new safety boat.
The vessel has been donated to the club by Chris Tracey of CDT Marine and it was blessed by the Rev Dr Andrew Langley, vicar of Dartmouth and Dittisham.
Mr Tracey said the vessel had been given in recognition of his parents, Lynne and Larry Tracey’s contribution to British rowing and in particular women’s rowing.
Lynne and Larry Christened the boat Mushti, an affectionate name they have for each other, and toasted her in the traditional way with a bottle of bubbly over the bow.
The Rev Langley then read a few words and gave prayers to wish the vessel good luck and safe travels.
The ceremony above the Higher Ferry slip was attended by rowers and their families including club chairman Yorkie Lomas and club president Stephen Hawke.
Afterwards refreshments were provided for friends and guests in the clubhouse.
Chris Tracey said the boat was a Buster S1 powered by a Yamaha 30HP motor and had been fitted with the excellent Icom 423Ge and external hailer/horn to assist with coaching.