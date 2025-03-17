In a remarkable show of support for Rowcroft Hospice, 1,090 participants including a number from the South Hams took to the streets of Torbay for The Big Tackle on Saturday March 15, making it the biggest and most successful event in its history.
Smashing all previous records, the eight-mile charity walk raised an incredible £100,000 – a magnificent total that will help fund the hospice’s vital end-of-life care across South Devon.
Starting from Torquay Rugby Club, people of all ages and backgrounds came together in a powerful display of community spirit, many walking in memory of loved ones cared for by Rowcroft. Buzzing with energy, walkers embraced the challenge, sharing stories, and rallying behind Rowcroft’s dedicated care teams. The sense of camaraderie and purpose was prevalent, as friends, families, and colleagues united to raise essential funds for local hospice care.
Ian Nuttal, 77, of Kingswear took part in the walk with his inflatable Grimsby Town Football Club mascot – Harry the Haddock.
“The hospice care is top notch so it’s important to support it,” said Ian. “Rowcroft’s care makes such a difference to people who are going through a very sad time in their lives. Long may the hospice continue.”
Reflecting on the event’s record-breaking success, Alexia Croft, Rowcroft's Community Engagement Manager, said: "We are absolutely blown away by the amazing turnout here today!
The Big Tackle has always been about walking, talking, remembering, and supporting - and this year, we’ve done it on a scale we never imagined.”
Rowcroft Hospice offers a range of exciting fundraising events and challenges throughout the year. The next big date in Rowcroft’s events calendar is ‘Strictly Rowcroft’, taking place at the Princess Theatre on Saturday May 17 and promising an unforgettable night of glitz, glamour and spectacular entertainment.
For further information and tickets, visit rowcrofthospice.org.uk