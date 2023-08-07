Pat Goss, who has volunteers at Rowcroft Hospice for 36 years, has been awarded the highly esteemed ‘Order of Mercy’ Award from the League of Mercy Foundation.
A spokesperson for the hospice said: “This prestigious recognition is awarded to up to 50 individuals annually who have demonstrated exceptional voluntary service in the field of care, serving their organisations and communities with unwavering dedication.”
Pat Goss received the award at a special ceremony held in London on Friday, July 28.
Pat said: “I feel immensely proud and privileged to have received this award. Serving as a volunteer at Rowcroft Hospice and various other organisations has been a deeply fulfilling journey for me. The award ceremony in London was truly dignified, and being among fellow volunteers who share the same passion for caring and giving back was an incredibly humbling experience.”
Pat’s journey with Rowcroft Hospice began in the early-mid 1980s when she volunteered on the telephone at the hospice’s reception. Her passion for making a positive impact led her to become a Friend of Rowcroft in 1986. As part of this dedicated group of volunteers, Pat actively organised events, fundraisers, and tirelessly worked to raise awareness of the hospice within the South Devon community. Pat took on the role of Chair of the Friends of Rowcroft in early 2008 and under her leadership this groups have raised £948k for the hospice.
Commenting on the prestigious recognition, Debbi Shotton, Senior Community Fundraising Officer, who attended the award ceremony alongside Pat and her granddaughter, said: “Pat Goss’s commitment to our cause and her exceptional voluntary service over the years have been nothing short of remarkable. She has been an integral part of Rowcroft Hospice, and her contributions have touched the lives of many within our community. We are delighted to see her receive this well-deserved League of Mercy award.”
Outside of her involvement with the Friends of Rowcroft, Pat has been involved in various volunteering roles. She has actively contributed to hospice events, served as a Collection Box volunteer, and played a significant role in the Rowcroft Choir, bringing comfort and joy through music during key hospice occasions like Rowcroft’s Meadow of Memories and Light Up a Life services.
Rowcroft’s CEO, Mark Hawkins, expressed his admiration for Pat’s remarkable dedication, saying: “Pat is an unsung hero who gives selflessly of herself to make the world a better place. Her unwavering support and compassion have been an inspiration to everyone at Rowcroft Hospice and we are immensely proud of her.”
Pat has also been an active trustee of Children & Families in Grief since 2011, providing vital support to young people and their families.