A man from Kingsbridge is due to appear in court accused of five sexual offences.
Rowan Sutton, 30, of West Charleton Court, Kingsbridge, has been summonsed to appear before Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court to face five charges:
- Taking an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.
- Sexual assault on a female.
- Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13.
- Voyeurism.
- Making indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.
The charges relate to alleged incidents in Kingsbridge between Thursday 13 March and Tuesday 1 April 2025.
The court appearance is scheduled for 10am on Thursday 27 November.
Comments
