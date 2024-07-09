Mary Burden has been appointed as the first female President of the Dartmouth Rotary Club. The energetic grandmother, who last year drove a truckload of aid to Ukraine, says she "hopes to support local children’s projects during her Rotary year" and "introduce a more diverse group of people into the club," focusing on women, young people, and residents across the town.
The Rotary chain of office was officially handed over at the club's last meeting in June by outgoing President Hilary Bastone, who had the honour of holding the position three times. Mary expressed her appreciation for the "remarkable amount of work" Hilary put into his Presidential year. Mr. Bastone thanked the club for its support, which he was "confident would continue into Mary's term."
Mary and her husband, Mike, retired to Dartmouth 15 years ago after falling in love with the town while sailing one weekend. “Coming in through the river entrance and the town opening up in front of us was magical,” she said.
Mary’s varied career includes working for the Cabinet Office in Guildford as Head of Resilience for the South East, dealing with civil emergencies. She was also a press officer for Surrey Police and worked in emergency planning at Surrey County Council. Additionally, she started a business from home supporting small start-ups, operating from a garage.
Mary's Rotary interests include supporting Ukraine internationally and local children's projects such as the Rotary Reading Buddies scheme and a weekly group at the Community Cafe. She said: “Dartmouth Rotary is a great club. I am proud to be a member and delighted to be our first female President.”