Ewing’s Sarcoma is a primary bone cancer that mainly affects children, teenagers and young adults. It can develop in any bone, though it is most often discovered in the pelvis, chest or leg bones. It can also begin in soft tissue. Because it is rare and because symptoms mimic other conditions, diagnosis often takes time. Bone pain, reduced movement, swelling, fractures, and unexplained bruising can all be possible symptoms, though they vary significantly from patient to patient. Many young people experiencing discomfort attribute it to growth or sport, and in the early stages, symptoms can settle down before returning. These factors contribute to the challenges of getting a clear medical picture, and delays in diagnosis reduce treatment options.