Road closures: two for South Hams drivers this week
Drivers in and around South Hams will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 6.30pm November 1 to 7am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dean Prior lane closure for South West Water.
• A38, from 7pm November 1 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent to Wrangaton lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.