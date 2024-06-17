Drivers in and around South Hams will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm June 21 to 4am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm June 25 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh to Deep Lane - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.