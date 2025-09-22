Drivers in and around South Hams will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton - lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean exit slip road closed for horticultural works. Diversion via A38 to Marley Head and return to exit.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.