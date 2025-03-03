Drivers in and around South Hams will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge entry slip road closed for electrical works. Diversion via local authority road.
• A38, from 8pm March 5 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge entry slip road closed for electrical works. Diversion via local authority road.
• A38, from 7pm March 10 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge to Lee Mill, lane closure for survey works.
• A38, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip roads closed for Devon County Council cycle bridge investigation works. Exit slip diversion via the A38 westbound to Marsh Mills Roundabout, to turn and return eastbound. Entry slip diversion via the A38 eastbound to Lee Mill, to turn and return westbound.
• A38, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge entry slip, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion via B3213, A38 east to South Brent and return.
• A38, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip roads closed for Devon County Council cycle bridge investigation works. Entry slip diversion via the A38 westbound to Marsh Mills Roundabout, to turn and return eastbound. Exit slip diversion via the A38 eastbound to Lee Mill, to turn and return westbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.