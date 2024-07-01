Drivers in and around South Hams will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip road closures for Devon County Council works, exit slip diversion via A38 westbound to Marsh Mills and return, entry slip diversion via A38 eastbound to Lee Mill.
• A38, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane exit slip road traffic signals for Devon County Council works.
• A38, from 8pm July 4 to 4am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dean Prior lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip road closures for Devon County Council works, exit slip diversion via A38 eastbound to Lee Mill and return, entry slip diversion via A38 westbound to Marsh Mills.
• A38, from 8pm July 9 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane exit slip road traffic signals for Devon County Council works.
• A38, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Buckfastleigh to Ashburton lane closures for structure inspection.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.