Drivers in and around South Hams will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm October 25 to 6am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
• A38, from midnight, October 21 to 11.59pm November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Lee Mill to Deep Lane used as a diversion route for National Grid closure of Plymouth Road.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm October 28 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm November 4 to 4am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Rattery to Lower Dean - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.