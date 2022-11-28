Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 7pm November 29 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent to Wrangaton lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A38, from 7pm November 29 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge exit slip lane closure and traffic signals for Openreach works.
• A38, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent to Lee Mill mobile lane closures for safety barrier inspections.
• A38, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.