Road closures: four for South Hams drivers this week

Road closures: four for South Hams drivers this weekDrivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
Subscribe newsletter
Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7am June 6 to 6pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge entry slip road 24hr closure and narrow lanes for horticultural works. Diversion via minor road to Peartree.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A38, from 8pm to 10pm on August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane entry slip road closure for drainage, diversion A38 eastbound to Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 11pm August 15 to 1am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane exit slip road closure for drainage, diversion A38 eastbound to Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill entry slip road closure for carriageway resurfacing. Diversion via A38 westbound to Deep Lane and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.