Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm November 6 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Marley Head - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via- A384, A385 and rejoin A38 at Marley Head.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm November 17 to 4am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge to Wrangaton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm November 20 to 4am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill to Smithaleigh - lane closure for signage works.
• A38, from 8pm November 21 to 4am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.