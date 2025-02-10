Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 10pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane to Lee Mill - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm February 11 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Marley Head to Dean Prior - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm February 11 to 4am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Ivybridge to Wrangaton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane, junction - lane closure for Devon County Council works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.