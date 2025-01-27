Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm January 27 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean exit slip closure, for horticultural works, diversion via westbound, A38 to Marley Head and return.
• A38, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean to Dry Bridge lane closure for barrier repair.
• A38, from 8pm January 28 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Deep Lane two-way slip roads traffic signals for Devon County Council works.
• A38, from 7pm February 3 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge to Wrangaton - lane closure for carriageway resurfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.