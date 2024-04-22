Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh entry slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via New Park Road and Moorland Road to Lee Mill,.
• A38, from 7pm April 23 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 westbound to Deep Lane, eastbound to Lee Mill, Plymouth Road and New Park Road.
• A38, from 7pm April 23 to 4am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill entry slip road narrowing for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm April 25 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge entry slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via A38 westbound to Lee Mill.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.