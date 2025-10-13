Drivers in and around South Hams will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm October 14 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh and Voss Farm entry slip roads closed and convoy working in both directions for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for Smithaleigh via Moorland Road and New Park Road to Lee Mill, diversion for Voss Farm via local road to B3416 to Deep Lane.
• A38, from 7pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Plympton, convoy working for carriageway reconstruction.
• A38, from 7pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Rattery entry and exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion for entry slip road - A38 to Lower Dean and return, diversion for exit - A38 to Marley Head and return.
• A38, from 9pm October 22 to 6am October 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean to Marley Head - carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion - leave A38 at Dartbridge A384 Dartington, turn right on A385 rejoin A38 at Marley Head.
• A38, from 7pm October 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Peartree to Dartbridge - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via old A38 to Dartbridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.