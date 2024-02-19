Drivers in and around South Hams will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm February 19 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Wrangaton lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm to 11pm on February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill exit slip road closure for Devon County Council works, diversion via A38 eastbound to Ivybridge and return.
• A38, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Marley Head to Drybridge lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm February 28 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm February 28 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Wrangaton to South Brent lane closure for drainage survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.