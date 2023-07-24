Drivers in and around South Hams will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent to Wrangaton lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Drybridge lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm July 25 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Wrangaton to South Brent lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Smithaleigh to Deep Lane - lane closure for gantry works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.