Drivers in and around South Hams will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip roads closed for Devon County Council cycle bridge investigation works. Exit slip diversion via the A38 westbound to Marsh Mills Roundabout, to turn and return eastbound. Entry slip diversion via the A38 eastbound to Lee Mill, to turn and return westbound.
• A38, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marsh Mills to Deep Lane, lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge entry slip, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion via B3213, A38 east to South Brent and return.
• A38, from 7pm March 12 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge, lane closure for survey works.
• A38, from 9pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dean Prior to Marley Head - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip roads closed for Devon County Council cycle bridge investigation works. Entry slip diversion via the A38 westbound to Marsh Mills Roundabout, to turn and return eastbound. Exit slip diversion via the A38 eastbound to Lee Mill, to turn and return westbound.
• A38, from 7pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge entry slip road closure for verge works, diversion via Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 8pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Drybridge - mobile lane closure including short closures of entry slip roads as mobile closure passes through for survey works.
• A38, from 7pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge to Ashburton lane closure for verge works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.