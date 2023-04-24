At its recent Annual General Meeting, the Chairman of RNLI Salcombe & Kingsbridge Fundraising Team, Jon Morgan, paid tribute to three long serving volunteers, all of whom were standing down from their current roles within the team.
Jeanne Stevens has a total of 30 years’ service, the last 15 as manager of the Salcombe RNLI shop.
Pam and Roger Bryant both have 32 years’ service under their belts.
Pam has been the driving force behind the successful Annual Lottery.
Roger put in long hours encouraging and training new volunteers both for the shop and events.
All three will now be stepping down from their roles but are keen to stress they will continue to support the team at the many events planned for 2023.