The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is wrapping up lifeguard patrols for the 2024 season across beaches in the South West this weekend.
RNLI Lifeguards will be on duty across 22 beaches, with final patrols ending at 5pm on Sunday, November 3.
With the shift toward winter, and without the RNLI lifeguards at hand, the institution is urging beachgoers to take extra caution when visiting the coast, warning that winter conditions bring unpredictable hazards.
The RNLI advised the public to inform someone of their whereabouts at all times, carry a means of communication, and in an emergency dial 999 and request the coastguard.
Guy Botterill, RNLI lifeguard lead for the South West, expressed gratitude for the lifeguards’ dedication throughout the season.
“As we enter the final days of 2024, I’d like to commend our lifeguards for their hard work and our supervisors and training staff for preparing them to deliver a world-class service,” he said, while also thanking the authorities and beach owners, as well as RNLI supporters for making the lifeguard service possible.
He added: “Half term is usually a busy period and over the first weekend we experienced some challenging conditions. We would like to remind people heading to the coast this weekend to choose a lifeguarded beach, swim and bodyboard between the red and yellow flags and if you are unsure of anything to ask an RNLI lifeguard.”
The RNLI lifeguard teams will return to the beaches next spring 2025.