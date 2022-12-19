The 65cm turtle underwent surgery and spent four years at the Olive Ridley Project - a charity which carries out vital work to rehabilitate turtles caught up in ghost nets. Thanks to their partnership with Coco Collection, the Olive Ridley Project created the first veterinarian-led turtle rescue centre in the Maldives, located on Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, where Heidi resided before being transported by IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group, to his new home in Plymouth. Landing in the UK at the start of November, Heidi has spent a few weeks in an acclimation tank at the National Marine Aquarium in order to properly settle into his new abode before he is moved to the Aquarium’s stunning Great Barrier Reef Tank.