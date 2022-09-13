Repairers use ropes to mend clock
ABSEILING clockmakers descended on St Saviour’s Church Tower in Dartmouth this week, to start repair and restoration work. The ropes had to be deployed to access the clockface and tower.
A church spokesperson said: “The clock in St Saviour’s Church Tower, many will have noticed, is in need of extensive repair and refurbishment. Also known as ‘the town clock’, as it’s a public facility used by many. The clock in the east face of the tower, facing the river and the bus stop, and probably the one glanced at most often, is not working at all. The other three clocks have to be adjusted weekly as they often don’t show the correct time.
“The repair work started on Tuesday and is an interesting sight as work is carried out from the outside by the clockmakers abseiling the tower.”
The dial and dial works of three of the faces are to be dismantled and taken back to the workshops of Smith of Derby. The fourth face on the west wall of the tower will have to be stripped and cleaned on site, because the position of the bells in the tower prevent the dial works from being removed.
The spokesperson added: “The abseiling work will finish on Friday, so a short time for the chance of a photo opportunity of something that happens very rarely!
“It’s expected the work back at the workshop will take a couple of months, but hopefully we will be back in full working order by Christmas.”
The original mechanical workings of the clock, removed in the 1930’s for electrification, can be seen on display in St Saviour’s Church along with the history of the clock.
Funds for the repair – estimated around £15,000 - are being collected through a public appeal. To donate text CLOCK to 70470.
