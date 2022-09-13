Repairers use ropes to mend clock

A church spokesperson said: “The clock in St Saviour’s Church Tower, many will have noticed, is in need of extensive repair and refurbishment. Also known as ‘the town clock’, as it’s a public facility used by many. The clock in the east face of the tower, facing the river and the bus stop, and probably the one glanced at most often, is not working at all. The other three clocks have to be adjusted weekly as they often don’t show the correct time.