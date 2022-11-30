A new repair cafe is being set up in Kingsbridge, as a collaborative project between Kingsbridge Climate Action, Kingsbridge Care Hub & Age Concern and Till the Coast is Clear.
The repair cafe schemes are popular at the moment, with similar endeavours currently in the process of being set up in Ivybridge and South Brent. The cafes help people to fix their items in a group setting, saving people money and time and building community spirit.
Organisers say of the scheme: “The repair café will be a welcoming community event on the last Sunday of every month, where skilled volunteers are on hand to assist with basic repairs for items in need of mending. Repairing broken items not only helps save money but also reduces waste, promotes a circular economy and encourages the sharing and learning of new skills.”
An introductory event is being hosted at the Kingsbridge Care Hub on November 30th, where ideas and discussion surrounding the repair cafe can occur. This is also where the monthly repair cafes will take place. Currently, organisers are looking to find ‘fixers’, anyone with a skill with mending things, from clothing to furniture, and this meeting is a chance for them to do so.
They say: “We would love to see you if you have any kind of fixing and mending skills – whether that’s sewing, electricals, furniture, bikes, surfboards, toys – please come along… You don’t need to be a professional mechanic or seamstress to get involved, but to have basic skills, a passion for mending and a willingness to help others.”
Grant funding from South Hams District Council is supporting the project, which is especially important during these difficult times of the cost of living crisis. The cafe is an extremely helpful scheme for many locals as it helps them to reuse their items and feel supported by members of the community, reminding them they’re not alone this winter. The environmental impacts are also extremely positive.
Rosa Hannaford, who is project lead for the Kingsbridge Repair Shop, said: “The joy of a project like this is that it does so many different things and has so many benefits. It’s brilliant for the environment as it helps reduce waste going to landfill and helps lower our carbon footprint. But It also helps the community come together around something really meaningful. We can connect with our neighbours and make new friends over tea and cake. We can learn new skills together and support each other to save money. We can see our possessions, as well as the skills that are needed to repair things, with a greater sense of appreciation. All this helps build connection and resilience as a community, as well as shifting mindsets around sustainability issues like waste and our throwaway culture”
Rachael Williams, one of the organisers on the project team added: “I would like to be part of the project as I believe it is empowering for people to learn new skills, so they can look after their clothes and electrical goods themselves with help. The repair cafe can save people money as well as precious energy, natural resources and making time that go into making fast fashion garments and new goods. Repair and upcycling products reduce the amount of non-biodegradable materials that are sent to landfill sites, which helps the natural environment in a multitude of ways.”
The open evening will run from 7 to 8.30pm, with hot drinks and mince pies. Organisers said: “Come along to learn more about repair cafes, how they work and why they are so brilliant for the environment and for the community. This will be a relaxed evening to meet each other and find out what skills we can all offer.”
They continued: “There has already been so much enthusiasm and community spirit surrounding this project - we can’t wait to get started and can only make it happen with your help!”
If you are unable to make the open evening, but are interested in getting involved, you can contact: [email protected]