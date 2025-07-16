Changes to overhaul the private rented sector across England have been a long-held ambition from Labour and has paved the way for the planned introduction of the Renters’ Rights Bill.
Over the last twelve months the legislation has been working its way through Westminster and has been subject to oversight and debate within the House of Lords regarding proposed amendments, all of which are aimed at strengthening and refining areas of the Bill before it becomes law.
The new legislation proposes many wide-ranging evolutions, such as a ban on Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, it also aims to simplify the process of having pets in rental properties, as well as remove fixed-term tenancies, and adds provisions to help improve and safeguard property standards. It is vital that all new legislation brings a fair balance to all parties involved and helps encourage future investment within the private rented sector. It is important that housing supply keeps pace with demand, especially as we continue to see sustained population growth. The proposed legislation must be futureproof in its ambition to lift standards, it is also essential that all aspects of the bill are measurable, and that key elements are enforceable to ensure intended new standards are adhered to.
The House of Lords has backed a series of amendments to the Renters’ Rights Bill, many of which Propertymark have campaigned for to help create a healthy, fair, practical and professional private rented sector.There have, however, been concerns about how the new legislation will be implemented and the capacity of the courts system to deal with the potential spike in cases following the proposed abolition of Section 21 evictions. Propertymark have expressed concerns on how the current legal system may cope without adequate new funding and resource moving forwards.
Another key concern is that without an enhanced and well-resourced enforcement regime from local authorities, it is unlikely that many of the benefits from the new reforms will be fully realised. Propertymark continues to encourage the UK Government to assess and invest in these areas to help ensure the proposed bill is efficient and effective.
Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, comments: “As the Renters’ Rights Bill continues to edge closer to becoming law, it’s right that the House of Lords bring full scrutiny to the many amendments proposed. From the outset, the sheer complexity involved in creating a balanced piece of legislation to serve both tenants and landlords fairly should not be underestimated.
“The Bill will represent some of the biggest evolutions seen within the rental sector in over thirty years, and it is encouraging to witness comprehensive discussion to help ensure the proposed legislation is fit for purpose and responsive to future needs.
“It must strike a workable balance between tenant needs, ensuring landlords are supported in their ambition to provide high-quality properties, and the need to encourage future investment in building sustainable housing to keep pace with ever-increasing demand.
The Renters’ Rights bill has triggered mixed reactions. Some accuse Labour of ‘rushing’ an ‘ill-thought out’ attempt to manipulate the housing market, whereas others hope the new legislation could mitigate rental inflation and bring more affordable housing to the market.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.