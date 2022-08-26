Red Arrows unable to fly over Crediton, Dartmouth and Sidmouth
Friday 26th August 2022 3:30 pm
The tweet issued by the Red Arrows. (Twitter/Red Arrows )
THE amazing RAF Air Show team, The Red Arrows, were due to fly over Crediton later this evening (Friday, August 26) as part of a day which included performing at Sidmouth Airshow.
Sadly, at about 3pm, Graeme Muscat from Red10 tweeted: “Unfortunately, due to a number of engineering issues, the @rafredarrows will not be able to perform at Sidmouth airshow and therefore will also not be @ExeterAirport.
“We are extremely disappointed and can only apologise to everyone.”
The team was due to fly over Crediton, Witheridge, Silverton, Exeter, Honiton, Exmouth, Newton Abbot, Ashburton, Teignmouth, Sidmouth and Tiverton.
