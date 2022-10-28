Laura Parker, Membership Growth and Retention Lead in Girlguiding Devon said: “Welcoming four-year-olds will mean we can give more girls the great opportunities Rainbows offers. Across Devon and beyond, we want to provide a space for all girls to feel free to be themselves and to have fun. Our youngest section always love to have adventures, earn badges and make new friends. These girls, as pictured in the images, can achieve anything they want to and Girlguiding are here to support them.”