Rail company cash available for South Hams projects

A new Community Fund launched by Great Western Railway is now inviting applications from the South Hams to support local communities and address areas of social need.

From funding Barbershop collectives to helping young people enjoy rural spaces, as part of GWR’s franchise agreement with the Department for Transport, the train operator is committed to supporting schools, colleges, councils, community and other not-for-profit organisations by aiding a number of initiatives.

Now, GWR is calling for ideas and bids of all shapes and sizes for the year ahead. They must show a link to the railway and address an area of social need or provide a community benefit. Schemes should reach completion by end of March 2023.

If you have an idea, GWR wants to hear from you.

Each proposal will be treated on its own merits and consideration of the benefit it would bring to the community.

All proposals must be submitted by Monday June 27.

GWR Business Development Director Tom Pierpoint said:

“The Community Fund is a fantastic opportunity for us to invest in our communities in projects that really make a difference at a local level.

“We have had a really broad range of bids that have been successful in the past; they range from small infrastructure projects at stations or close to the railway, to outreach programmes to projects focusing on inclusion and diversity and to feasibility and research studies. They might be about promoting rail travel, supporting economic and environmental goals or making the railway more accessible and integrated with active travel.

“We are committed to improving the journeys of our passengers, as well as the economic prosperity and social footprint of the regions and communities we serve; and want to see new ideas and as many bids as we can get.”

Recently successful projects have included a £64,000 grant to support Samaritans’ life-saving work and mission to reduce the number of people who die by suicide.