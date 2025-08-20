Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid (PUMA) will be making their 35th delivery after a Ukranian articulated lorry is loaded on either Thursday 21 or Friday 22.
Urgent pallets of donated medical and humanitarian aid is being prepared at the PUMA warehouse at Vospers in Estover.
PUMA was set up by Ali Piper and some colleagues early in the onset of Putin's invasion in February 2022.
There was a link between Derriford Hospital and Uzhhorod Hospital in Ukraine bringing a reliable knowledge of the urgent Ukraine Medical and Humanitarian supply
needs.
PUMA donated supplies shipments into Ukraine require that all the donated supplies require to be sorted, packed, if appropriate palletised, all
necessary paperwork organised ready for each shipment.
UMA would like everyone who donates and helps.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.