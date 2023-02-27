The Queen’s Arms has organised a number of events and the latest cheque was for over a thousand pounds.
Landlady Sandra Watson says: “The Air Ambulance is such an important service to keep.
For 25 years we have held events to raise money for such a worthy cause. Through Christmas draws, quizzes, bingo and carol singing held throughout the year.
We will continue to raise as much as we can.”
DAA volunteer Rex Brown said: “If you would like to find out more about supporting Devon Air Ambulance you can call them on 01392 466666. You never know when you might need them...”