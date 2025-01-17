A PARTNERSHIP aimed at protecting Dartmoor’s heritage has received more than £3million of funding.
Dartmoor’s Dynamic Landscapes has been awarded £3,124,179 in funding by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The partnership, which brings together several organisations, not least Dartmoor National Park Authority, can now take forward a major programme of work to restore nature, protect and enhance Dartmoor’s cultural heritage and enrich people’s understanding and enjoyment of its special qualities.
Work will deliver a wide-ranging suite of projects encompassing river, habitat and species conservation; creative events and engagement activities, support for farmers, training and skills and improving access and active travel opportunities.
The communities of Okehampton, Ivybridge, and Princetown, will become ‘hubs’ for visitors, allowing people from all backgrounds to spend time and money in these places while taking part in events or activities that promote enjoyment and understanding of Dartmoor’s special qualities.
Conservation work will advance the excellent woodland, habitat and river restoration already taking place, with a particular focus on the river catchment areas of the Okement, Dart, Erme and Yealm.
Active travel and access will unlock further opportunities for walking and cycling, particularly for children, and giving people the chance to experience amazing views or explore historic remains no matter what their age or ability.
Pamela Woods, Chairman of Dartmoor National Park Authority, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to have secured this funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
‘There is so much excellent work taking place already on Dartmoor and thanks to National Lottery players, we can continue building on our collective successes.
‘We are delivering on our ambitions set out in the Dartmoor Partnership Plan and are making this wonderful National Park better for nature, farming, people, heritage and place.’