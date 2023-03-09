Winners of the Trencherman's Awards 2023 were revealed at a spectacular ceremony by the sea at Salcombe Harbour Hotel on March 6.
Broadcaster and food critic William Sitwell and Dorset’s TV chef and restaurateur Mark Hix of The Oyster and Fish House of joined Trencherman’s Guide editorial director Jo Rees to present this year’s awards – the most prestigious dining accolades in the South West. The event was attended by the region’s leading chefs, restaurateurs and hoteliers, among other influential foodies.
Host William Sitwell said: ‘Very few areas of the country have a guide that rivals Hardens or Michelin in terms of how it’s put together – the Trencherman’s Guide has really experienced food writers bringing their know-how and knowledge to it – but also for the fact that the South West food scene has the most extraordinary talent.
‘The Trencherman’s Awards event showcases incredible talent, innovation, a lot of energy, a lot of young people who have come into the hospitality business – and of course a few true stalwarts like my co-host Mark Hix.’
Over 30,000 individual votes were cast in the second round of voting, with some of the closest final scores seen in the Awards’ ten-year history. Nathan Outlaw of Outlaw’s in Port Isaac, Ugly Butterfly by Adam Handling in Carbis Bay, and Boringdon Hall near Plymouth were honoured among the winners (full list below).
The finale of the evening saw Nathan Outlaw win the Award for Special Contribution. Nathan said: ‘I’ve been in the South West for well over 25 years and the Trencherman’s Guide has always been at the forefront of the scene. It’s one of the guides you want to get into as a chef – and it’s also a guide that a lot of customers follow and then come to your restaurant as a result. To receive this award is incredible and a great honour.
‘I don’t think there are many guides in the UK, let alone the world, that have got 30 years under their belt, and it shows how amazing the South West is – from the hotels to the guest houses, bars and restaurants – and it’s only getting better and better. Long may it continue!’
In traditional Trencherman’s style, a number of last year’s award winners made up the team of top chefs who crafted the ceremony’s four-course feast: Mark Dodson of The Masons Arms (starter), Michael Smith of Porthminster Beach Cafe (fish), host chef Jamie Gulliford of Salcombe Harbour Hotel (main) and Dorian Janmaat of The Idle Rocks (dessert). The quality cooking was paired with fine wines from Hallgarten and Novum, Cornish beers from Sharp's Brewery and soft drinks from Frobishers. Canapés were served with local spirits Trevethan Cornish Gin, Atlantic Spirit No.7 Sea Buckthorn Gin, and Sea Arch Coastal Juniper.
Trencherman’s Guide editorial director Jo Rees said: ‘There was a great sense of anticipation about this year’s ceremony since it marks both the tenth year of the Awards and the 30th edition of the Trencherman’s Guide. It certainly lived up to expectations: people voted in their tens of thousands, last year’s winners cooked an astonishing feast, my co-hosts William and Mark were a great double act, and the crème de la crème of the South West food scene showed up and had a fantastic night.
‘It's a tough time for the food scene and our job at the Trencherman’sAwards is to raise awareness of the South West as the UK’s most significant gastronomic region outside of London.’
Trencherman's Awards 2023 winners and grand finalists
Award for Special Contribution
Winner: Nathan Outlaw -Outlaws Grand finalists: Paul Ainsworth – Paul Ainsworth at No 6; Kit Chapman – The Castle at Taunton; Geetie Singh-Watson – The Bull Inn
Best Trencherman’s Chef
Winner: Andrew Swann – The Castle at Taunton Grand finalists: Harriet Mansell – Robin Wylde; James Harris – The Beckford Bottle Shop Joshua Jones – Number Eight
Best Trencherman’s Restaurant
Winner: Prawn on the Lawn, Padstow Grand finalists: Robin Wylde, Lyme Regis; Ronnies of Thornbury, near Bristol;
The Angel- Taste of Devon, Dartmouth
Best Trencherman’s Hotel
Winner: Boringdon Hall Hotel, Plymouth Grand finalists: Lewtrenchard Manor, Okehampton;
Talland Bay Hotel, Porthallow;
The Castle at Taunton
Best Trencherman’s Pub
Winner: The Castle Inn, Castle Combe Grand finalists: The Barrington Boar, Ilminster;
The Cotley Inn,Wambrook;
The Lord Poulett Arms, Hinton St George;
Award for Creativity & Innovation
Winner: Ugly Butterfly by Adam Handling, Carbis Bay Grand finalists:
Appleton’s Bar and Restaurant, Fowey;
Brassica Restaurant Beaminster;
The Angel-Taste of Devon, Dartmouth.
Best Front of House Team
Winner: Crab House Cafe, Wyke Regis Grand finalists: Hooked on the Rocks, Falmouth;
Millside, Lyme Regis;
The Dartmoor Inn, Lydford
Best Newcomer
Winner: Andria, Dartmouth Grand finalists:
New Coast Kitchen, Croyde;
The Rocket Store, Boscastle;
Thornbury Castle, near Bristol
Best Bar List
Winner: The Farmers Arms, Woolsery Grand finalists:
New Coast Kitchen, Croyde;
Robun, Bath;
The Idle Rocks, St Mawes