The finale of the evening saw Nathan Outlaw win the Award for Special Contribution. Nathan said: ‘I’ve been in the South West for well over 25 years and the Trencherman’s Guide has always been at the forefront of the scene. It’s one of the guides you want to get into as a chef – and it’s also a guide that a lot of customers follow and then come to your restaurant as a result. To receive this award is incredible and a great honour.