Police report catalytic converter thefts on the rise
Over the last couple of weeks Devon & Cornwall Police have noted an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from cars. The crimes tend to take place overnight or very early in the morning. Offenders will often jack up a car and use cutting tools to remove the catalytic converter from the car exhaust system. Whilst most modern cars have catalytic converters, it appears that older Japanese cars and hybrid vehicles are the most at risk.
The theft of catalytic converters is often linked to organised crime and can be costly for victims.
Members of the public should be vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity to the police, noting vehicle details and descriptions. Activity may include the sound of power tools being used and people acting suspiciously around vehicles. Notify the police using 999 if you suspect an offence is being committed.
How can you prevent this?
Consider getting your catalytic converter uniquely marked so that it can be easily identified.
Park your car in a well-lit and overlooked area.
Consider purchasing a locking device for your catalytic converter.
Consider parking close to fences, walls or a kerb with the catalytic converter being closest to the fence, wall or kerb to make the theft more difficult.
If you have any information regarding catalytic converter theft, please contact police via our website here or call 101; or alternatively via Crimestoppers anonymously or 0800 555 111.
Join Devon & Cornwall Alert, watch schemes and local social media groups so that you can find out what is happening in your area.
