When they arrived around 50 people were still there and around 35 vehicles.
Police spoke with the organisers and ordered them to leave.
They packed away the equipment and cleaned the site of rubbish.
Five people were arrested and taken to Charles Cross for a mixture or drug driving, possession of drugs and possession of a knife.
A quantity of other drugs were also seized.
Police would like to thank people inconvenienced by the road closure put in place and for those on the Duke Of Edinburgh Awards who had to take a small detour.
Police returned to ensure that all vehicles had been removed.
Many were left because drivers were under the influence at the time.