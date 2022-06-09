PM could suggest benefits can count towards mortgage payments

South West Devon’s MP has given his view on the government’s likely plans to boost home ownership by extending the right to buy to people who rent from housing associations and allowing housing benefits to count towards a mortgage.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal the proposals later at a speech in Lancashire.

Sir Gary Streeter says: “On benefit claimants having the right to buy, I think the devil will be in the detail which I will consider carefully when it is known.

I strongly support the right to buy, but we have to ensure opportunities to own your own property are available to all who wish to do so and that is currently proving a challenge.”