Police in Plymouth have seized several illegal e-bikes in a bid to keep the roads safer and address public concerns.
Officers from the Plymouth Neighbourhood Support Team, working with the Roads Policing Unit, the Police Drone team, the Child Centred Policing Team and Specials (volunteers who give up their own time to help) targeted illegally modified e-bikes in the city.
The operation carried out on Tuesday, August 19, focused on dangerous e-bikes and reckless drivers. Police were also looking to identify and safeguard any individuals who may be at risk of exploitation as part of serious and organised crime.
Riders were stopped and spoken to by officers who checked the legality and speed capabilities of the bikes. Vehicles found to have illegal modifications and or being used without a valid license or insurance were seized.
As a result of the operation, 15 e-bikes and a moped were seized.
A 38-year-old man from the Plymouth area was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, and a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. Both were taken into police custody.
Inspector Greg Bridgett, who heads up the city centre Neighbourhood Police Team, explained: “This operation is in response to concerns by the local community and incidents reported to us around the illegal use of e-bikes and public safety.
“Police and the city council welcome considerate cyclists, but we want to get these dangerous bikes off the roads, and this will be an ongoing priority for police teams in Plymouth. We don’t want to risk anyone being injured by one of these bikes, and riders have been warned that we will take robust action.
“Following an operation earlier this month we have noticed that there are fewer fast e-bikes on the local streets so the message is getting out there and we want riders to take heed of our operations.”
In a recent operation earlier this month in the Mutley Plain area of Plymouth, 29 illegal ebikes were seized by police in one day. Owners are allowed 14 days to challenge the police action, and after that, any seized bikes will be disposed of.
- You can ride an electric bike, or an electrically assisted pedal cycle (EAPC), without a license or insurance if you are aged 14 or over.
- An electric bike must: Have pedals that you can use to propel it. Have an electric motor that can run at a maximum power of 250 watts. Have no electrical assistance once you reach 15.5 miles per hour (mph)
- If your electric bike fails to meet any of these EAPC regulations, it will be treated as a motor vehicle, and you are required to wear a helmet and have a valid driving license, as well as insurance and registration. If your bike is an EAPC, then you can ride it on cycle paths and anywhere else pedal bikes are allowed.
Immigration enforcement officials from the Home Office were also in Plymouth to assist police with their enquiries during the latest operation.
