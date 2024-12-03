A plan to ‘temporarily’ close all 16 inpatient beds at Totnes Community Hospital has been hastily scrapped.
The move, which the Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust described as ‘temporary’ just days earlier, was part of a review of community services in the area and would have seen staff at Totnes reassigned to other hospitals.
The NHS stressed that “all other services” at the hospital would have remained, including the minor injuries unit and outpatient appointments, adding that it had begun “early conversations” with ward staff at Totnes to understand their individual circumstances.
But on Tuesday (December 3) the NHS released a new statement, saying the plan to close the beds had been scrapped.
Nicola McMinn, for the NHS, said: “Following early discussions with ward staff at Totnes and our partners we have decided not to progress this proposal, and will continue to look at other ways to ensure we can provide the high levels of compassionate and safe care that our teams aspire to deliver.”
She went on: “People should continue to use the hospital for any planned appointments, and the minor injuries unit if they need treatment for broken bones and sprains, cuts, grazes, burns and scalds.”
It was not made clear when the NHS decided to backtrack on the plans, but news of the proposals sparked an angry response on social media, with some voicing fears that the move would herald the permanent closure of the hospital.
Devashakti Pruden posted a comment on Facebook, saying: “Here comes the end of the Totnes Community Hospital.”
Carmen Luscombe added: “Shocking!!! We need to bring this to our MP's attention immediately! This is no doubt set for closure! We need to fight this. We need these beds in Totnes! Please share this now!”