A fresh planning application has been lodged for a small extension to Miners’ Cottage, the National Trust’s ranger base tucked away in Plymbridge Woods. The proposal, described as modest and “visually recessive,” aims to balance the charity’s operational needs with the protection of South Hams’ historic landscape.
The 19th-century stone cottage, surrounded by dense woodland north-east of Plymouth, has been used since 1995 as a working base for the rangers who manage Plymbridge Woods. It supports woodland conservation, visitor services and the upkeep of one of the region’s most popular walking and cycling areas.
Under the new plans, the Trust hopes to add a single-storey extension on the west side of the building, providing an accessible toilet, shower and a small store for photovoltaic (PV) batteries to support low-carbon energy use. The 15-square-metre addition would replace an existing timber log store.
The application follows the withdrawal of an earlier scheme that had included a large machinery shed. That element drew criticism from Historic England and Devon County Council’s Historic Environment Team, who felt it risked affecting the area’s heritage setting. The Trust says those concerns have now been addressed by scaling back the design and committing to archaeological monitoring during construction.
Although the cottage itself is not listed, it lies close to several nationally significant heritage features, including the Boringdon Park deer park and 19th-century lead mine - part of a Scheduled Monument - as well as listed landmarks such as Boringdon Arch, Plym Bridge and Saltram Park and Garden.
According to the Heritage Statement, the new extension would have a neutral impact on these assets, with the heavily wooded valley ensuring their settings remain visually and historically unaffected. Any potential archaeological finds will be documented under a formal watching brief.
Supporters argue the extension is both practical and sensitive, improving accessibility for staff and visitors while reinforcing the Trust’s renewable-energy goals. Others may question whether continued incremental development risks changing the quiet character of Plymbridge Woods.
The planning application will now be considered by South Hams District Council. If approved, the work would mark another small but significant step in the National Trust’s long-term stewardship of this historic landscape.
You can learn more about planning applications that affect YOUR neighbourhood by visiting our Public Notice Portal. The reference for this planning application is 2928/25/FUL
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.