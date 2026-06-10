“Start planning your travel now”. That’s the message being shared to concertgoers who will be heading to Devon’s biggest music event of the year.
TK Maxx presents Live At Powderham, a four-day spectacle that will see the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Teddy Swims and Alanis Morissette headlining, is taking place from Thursday, June 25 to Sunday, June 28.
Organisers are urging ticket holders to plan how they will get to and from the venue in advance to ensure the best possible experience.
- Shuttle buses are running return trips from Exeter city centre to Powderham from 2pm each day, for just £10 per person.
- Park and ride from Exeter Racecourse, in partnership with Stagecoach, is perfectly located for those travelling on the A38, A380 and the M5. Car parks open daily at 2pm, with regular shuttle buses direct to the festival. Park and ride costs £25 per car and includes the return shuttle bus for all passengers.
- Big Green Coach are running pre-bookable return journeys from the following towns and cities: Barnstaple, Bideford, Bodmin, Bournemouth, Bridgewater, Bristol, Cullompton, Dorchester, Honiton, Launceston, Okehampton, Plymouth, Poole, Taunton, Tiverton, Torquay, Truro, and Weston-Super-Mare.
- GWR are running additional train services before and after the shows from Starcross station to Exeter St Davids and Newton Abbot. Starcross station is a 15-minute walk from the site.
- Pick-up and drop-off (PUDO) locations for private cars and taxi partner Apple Taxis are at Exeter Racecourse and Exeter Science Park, with shuttle buses running from each site to the festival. PUDO tickets cost £10 per person, including a return shuttle bus to and from Powderham.
- Gold car parks, approximately 10-minute walk to the arena, are SOLD OUT on Saturday and Sunday, with final tickets available for Thursday and limited availability on Friday. Red car parks, approx. 20-minute walk to the arena, are available on all nights. All car parks must be booked in advance.
- A dedicated free bike rack will be situated just outside the site. Cyclists must bring their own lock, and bikes are left at their own risk.
Live music event promoters Cuffe and Taylor have helped organise the transport for the music festival at Powderham estate.
Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “There has been a huge amount of planning and preparation taking place for TK Maxx presents Live At Powderham – not only to bring some truly incredible headline artists to Devon, but also to give fans the best possible experience with travel and transport to and from the shows.
“It is essential that all ticket holders get their plans in place now and book their preferred travel options. Bookings are filling up so I would urge everyone to get their journey to and from Powderham arranged immediately by looking at all the options we are providing.”
Roughly 100,000 people will attend the event across the weekend, and organisers hope this year most will use pre-booked public transport to avoid unnecessary queues and keep the party flowing.
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