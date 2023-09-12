A new environmental project at Sherford has been launched by leading local conservation CIC, Pollenize, making the town a beacon of biodiversity. Combining cutting-edge technology and community engagement, the project aims to boost the diversity of plant and animal life.
Pollenize has created a biodiversity programme that enables continuous improvements to land, using a tracking tool called ‘Floradex’, built with the University of Plymouth. Harnessing people power a series of ‘Bioblitz’ surveys take place to identify local flora and fauna. Pollenize uses the data to spot any gaps in biodiversity and create tailored seed prescriptions to help the environment flourish.
The first two ‘Bioblitz’ surveys have taken place at Sherford, capturing 777 observations of 186 different species of plants and animals. More surveys will follow to build a full picture of the area’s ecology, before Pollenize analyses the findings and recommends how to bolster biodiversity and make Sherford even greener.
This is the biggest Floradex project that Pollenize has undertaken to date. It plans to use the results achieved at Sherford to encourage other businesses, developers and landowners to sign up to the pioneering programme.
Owen Finnie, Co-Founder of Pollenize, said: “Floradex is such an exciting programme, combining community rewilding and scientific research to protect pollinators and the planet. Not only does it offer huge potential for landowners and developers to boost biodiversity, but it is extremely rewarding for communities to take part in citizen science and improve the environment. The project at Sherford is off to a great start and we are confident it will make the development, already known for its sustainability credentials, into a national example of biodiversity best practice.”
Paul Moran, Managing Director of Vistry South West, part of the Sherford Consortium, said: “As well as being one of the largest new community developments in the South West, Sherford is also set to be one of the most ecologically diverse locations in the region. The town has been designed to echo and enhance the landscape, with a 500-acre Country Park full of woodland, wildflower meadows and wetlands, plus 170 acres of new wildlife habitats. The Pollenize project is a great opportunity to work with an innovative conservation organisation and Sherford residents to make the plentiful green space as biodiverse as possible.”
Peter Sadler, Managing Director of Countryside Partnerships South West, part of the Sherford Consortium, added, “Even before the first brick was laid at Sherford, over £1m had been invested in ecology initiatives and a huge amount more work and investment has followed since then – with much more to come in the years ahead. Sherford has already gained international recognition and awards for its approach to sustainability, and we hope that the results of the Pollenize project not only make a positive difference to this community but go on to inspire and influence others.”
To find out more about the project, the dates of forthcoming Bioblitz surveys and how to get involved at www.sherford.uk and discover more about Pollenize at www.pollenize.org.uk