More than a dozen pine martens have been released across Dartmoor as part of a conservation program to reintroduce the species in the South West.
Fifteen individuals, including eight adult females and seven adult males, were brought down from Scotland and released at secret locations in the national park, the Devon Wildlife Trust said.
Pine martens are tree-climbing members of the weasel family. They are about a foot long and feed mostly on small mammals such as voles, as well as insects and carrion.
Despite being considered a key species of woodland habitats, pine martens have been absent in the South West for more than a century-and-a-half after being hunted to extinction.
The Dartmoor pine martens were fitted with radio collars to track their movements. Prior to their release they were kept in temporary pens for three days by a team of volunteers.
The animals are being reintroduced in the South West as part of The Two Moors Pine Marten Project following two years of planning and consultation with local communities.