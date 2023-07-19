Some practices are still treating NHS patients but some have decided to no longer do so which was famously the case with Plymouth Moor View MP Johnny Mercer.
It has been reported that waiting lists to join are up to nine years in Devon with some people even going as far as extracting their own teeth and thousands of children in the county having their decayed teeth pulled in hospitals.
The situation was made worse by the Covid pandemic where practices closed down and when they reopened offered reduced capacity.
Of all the dental practices The Gazette managed to contact in the South Hams not one would accept new NHS patients.
Dentists attribute closures and service changes to problems with recruitment and increased running costs.
They say the money they receive from the NHS and the requirements of the contracts (including financial penalties) make it impossible to provide dental provision in a financially viable way.
The NHS contracts with dentists changed in 2006 and this was the turning point in practices starting to turn away NHS patients as some were actually losing money.
If you would like to try and get on the NHS waiting list call 03330 063300 or visit: https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/dentists/how-to-find-an-nhs-dentist/